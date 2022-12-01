Version 5.0.2 of the Akismet WordPress Plugin is Now Available

Version 5.0.2 of the Akismet plugin for WordPress is now available. This update contains the following improvements:

Fixed a bug causing incompatibility with themes that hide dropdown menus after a set amount of time.

Moved away from using [api_key].rest.akismet.com subdomains in favor of sending the key in the request body in order to increase the privacy of Akismet API keys.

To upgrade, visit the Updates page of your WordPress dashboard and follow the instructions. If you need to download the plugin zip file directly, links to all versions are available in the WordPress plugins directory.